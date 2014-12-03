(Adds new hire in paragraph 6)

SAO PAULO Dec 3 Itaú BBA SA, the largest Brazilian investment bank by revenue, named Roderick Greenlees to become global head of investment banking as the shop seeks to grow its presence across Latin America.

Greenlees, who was a managing director at Itaú BBA's investment-banking division, will start in January, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. He replaces Fernando Iunes, who will become a senior advisor for new business at the São Paulo-based bank.

The appointment of Greenlees comes days after the Mexican government granted the wholesale and investment bank controlled by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA permission to open a broker-dealer in the country. Itaú Unibanco is Latin America's largest lender by market value.

Itaú BBA's press office did not immediately confirm the job changes.

Before Itaú BBA, Greenlees worked as head of mergers and acquisitions for Banco UBS Pactual SA, which was UBS AG's Brazilian unit between 2006 and 2009. He was also a managing director for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the country.

The bank also hired banker Enrique Bernales to strengthen coverage of the oil and gas sector from new York, where he is based, the memo added. Bernales, a former banker at Credit Suisse Group AG, will start in January and report to Greenlees, the memo said.