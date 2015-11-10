SAO PAULO Nov 10 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Latin America's largest bank by market value, named
Milton Maluhy Filho as chief executive officer of Itaú
CorpBanca, the venture that will expand the lender's presence
across South America.
In a statement released late on Tuesday, Itaú said Maluhy
will be tasked with conducting the integration of CorpBanca SA
and Itaú Chile into a single bank as well as launching the Itaú
brand in Colombia. Maluhy starts on Jan. 1 and will report to
Itaú CorpBanca's board, the statement added.
Maluhy was the president of Itaú's card processing unit.
During his 13-year stint at the São Paulo-based lender, he also
was an executive at Itaú's corporate, wholesale and
investment-banking units.
He replaces Boris Buvinic, who will act as a board member
for Itaú CorpBanca's Chile and Colombia operations.
Itaú CorpBanca was created after Itaú's purchase of a
majority stake in Santiago-based CorpBanca SA last
year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)