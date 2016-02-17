SAO PAULO Feb 17 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, appointed private-equity and retail industry executive Eneas Pestana to head the company's South America operations as part of a new global structure.

São Paulo-based JBS, which is controlled by Brazil's billionaire Batista family, also hired Russ Colaco, a former Morgan Stanley & Co banker, to manage the recently created area of strategy and corporate development, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Pestana was chief executive officer of GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, and private-equity firm GP Investments Ltd. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)