SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - Jefferies has hired Vikas Khattar as head of India and South-East Asia ECM, two persons with knowledge of the development said. Khattar, based in Mumbai, reports to Probir Rao, Jefferies' Singapore-based head of India/South-East Asia investment banking and capital markets and Gordon Crosbie-Walsh, head of Asia Pacific ECM based in Hong Kong. Khattar was head of commercial banking origination at HSBC from 2013 to 2016. Separately, Indraneil Borkakoty, the India ECM head for Jefferies has left the firm to pursue other interests. Borkakoty joined the firm in 2014. (Reporting by Anuradha Subramayan; Editing by Vincent Baby)