SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - Jefferies has hired Vikas Khattar
as head of India and South-East Asia ECM, two persons with
knowledge of the development said.
Khattar, based in Mumbai, reports to Probir Rao, Jefferies'
Singapore-based head of India/South-East Asia investment banking
and capital markets and Gordon Crosbie-Walsh, head of Asia
Pacific ECM based in Hong Kong.
Khattar was head of commercial banking origination at HSBC from
2013 to 2016.
Separately, Indraneil Borkakoty, the India ECM head for
Jefferies has left the firm to pursue other interests. Borkakoty
joined the firm in 2014.
