By Keith Mullin
LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - David Weaver has retired from
Jefferies after nine years as chief executive and chairman of
the US investment bank's international operations.
He has been replaced by Tim Cronin who has become Jefferies
International's chief executive officer, in addition to
continuing to oversee the firm's fixed income business in Europe
and Asia, a person familiar with the matter said.
Weaver joined Jefferies in 2007. Prior to that he was at
Deutsche Bank where he ran European equity capital markets for
two years. Before that, he was head of European client coverage
at the German bank and also spent three years as global head of
technology investment banking.
He joined Deutsche in 1999. He previously spent nine years
at Alex Brown & Sons - the first investment bank to be founded
in the US. Alex Brown was acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and
BT Alex Brown was then acquired by Deutsche in 1999.
