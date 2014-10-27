LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Paul Huxford, head of equity research
for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at JP Morgan, is
to retire and return home to New Zealand, ending a seven-year
stint at the bank in Singapore, Australia and the UK, according
to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Sunil Garg, currently head of equity research in the
Asia-Pacific region, will see his remit expanded from next year
to include EMEA and will take on the new title of head of
international equity research.
Garg has headed Asia equity research since 2011, having
joined the firm in 2005 as head of Asia non-equity research. He
will continue to report to Noelle Grainger, head of global
equity research.
Christian Kern, who relocated to London earlier this summer,
will become head of European equity research, reporting to Garg.
He was formerly head of CEEMEA equity research outside of
Russia, and has been at the US investment bank for five years.
Additionally, Peter Elwin will become deputy head of
European equity research, reporting to Kern. He will continue as
a producing analyst in accounting and tax policies.
Meanwhile, former head of London pan-European sales Alex
Rushing will take on the responsibility of head of product
management and deputy head of European equity research,
reporting to Kern.
Finally, Alex Kantarovich, currently head of Russia equity
research, will expand his responsibilities to become head of
CEEMEA equity research, including South Africa, MENA, CEE3, and
Russia, reporting to Garg. Kantarovich will be relocating to
London over the next few months.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Spencer Anderson)