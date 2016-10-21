(Fixes editing credit)

By Hannah Brenton

Oct 21 Kristian Orssten has been promoted to head of EMEA debt capital markets at JP Morgan, according to an internal memo seen by Thomson Reuters LPC.

He will take on the role in addition to his responsibilities for EMEA loan & high yield capital markets and loan trading, sales and research.

Orssten will report to Jim Casey, global head of debt capital markets, Guy America and Matt Cherwin, co-heads of spread markets.

Ray Doody, head of acquisition leveraged finance, has decided to explore other opportunities within the firm after nearly 20 years with the leveraged finance team, the memo said.

The team will also be restructured into three sectors within leveraged finance origination.

Stefan Povaly and Daniel Rudnicki will become co-heads of sponsor leveraged finance, Earl Dowling will become head of technology media and telecommunications (TMT), while Pierre Maman and Stefan Povaly will become co-heads of corporates excluding TMT.

Povaly, Rudnicki, Dowling, and Maman will work closely with Kevin Foley, head of EMEA loan and high yield capital markets, the memo said, and report to Orssten.

"The changes align our coverage model globally and brings the EMEA region in line with how we're set up in the US," the memo said.

"We have a strong bench of talent and these changes are bringing the next generation of bankers into leadership roles."

A spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed the contents of the memo. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)