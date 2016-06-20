June 20 (IFR) - JP Morgan has appointed Aloke Gupte as head
of equity-linked in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region,
replacing Alex Large, who is stepping down and taking a
sabbatical.
Gupte has spent the last four-and-a-half years running
equity-linked in Asia-Pacific. Gaurav Maria, an executive
director in the bank's equity capital and derivative markets
team in Hong Kong, will succeed Gupte in that position.
Large will take a sabbatical over the summer months and is
expected to return to JP Morgan in a new role after that. He has
worked at JP Morgan for a quarter of a century, including 19
years in equity capital markets.
JP Morgan ranked second in EMEA structured equity last year,
having led nine issues and earning league table credit for
US$2.05bn of deals, according to Thomson Reuters data. In Asia
excluding Japan, the bank ranked top with five deals for credit
of US$1bn.
The bank held the same positions in each region as of the
end of the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)