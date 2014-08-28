BRIEF-CVS Pharmacy removes certain chemicals from its beauty and personal care products
* By end of 2019, chemicals like parabens, phthalates in products within CVS Health, Beauty 360,Essence of Beauty, other products to be removed
Aug 28 J.P. Morgan Bank, a unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co named Amanda Cameron managing director and general manager of the bank in Luxembourg.
Cameron, who has been with the firm since 1993, replaces Chris Edge, and will report to Stephanie Miller, global head of fund services and alternative investment services for JP Morgan.
Prior to this role, Cameron was the managing director and chief risk officer for investor services, J.P. Morgan, APAC.
BOSTON, April 19 Pfizer Inc has received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.