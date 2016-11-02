LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - JP Morgan has made a series of
promotions across its equities trading team following the recent
appointment of Jason Sippel and Mark Leung as global co-heads of
equities.
JP Morgan has appointed Fater Belbachir as head of
volatility trading globally, having previously been head of
volatility trading and structuring for the Americas, according
to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Belbachir will relocate to London from New York. His
responsibilities will include flow derivatives, exotics,
structuring and non-linear corporate derivatives.
Luiz de Salvo and Dennis Fitzgerald will become co-heads of
global cash equities trading and continue to lead the Americas
region. In his expanded role, Fitzgerald also takes
responsibility for the central risk book, equity syndicate and
structured equity financing.
Chris Berthe and Charles Chiang will co-head global delta
one, which includes program trading and ETF block trading. They
will also continue to develop the bank's synthetic equity
business in conjunction with prime services.
Paul Brennan and Jonathan Cossey, formerly US and EMEA heads
of the prime broking unit, become global co-heads of prime
broking. They will report to Sippel, Leung and James Kenny, who
runs the prime services business globally.
Stephen Davison will lead the firm's global analytics
initiative in addition to his current role heading technology
governance and David Robertson takes responsibility for
international financing, including corporates and fund-linked
products.
Sippel and Leung took on their roles in September following
the departure of Tim Throsby, who left JP Morgan to head
Barclays' investment banking division.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)