FRANKFURT Oct 4 JP Morgan has hired Christian Kames from Citigroup to reinforce its German unit, JP Morgan said on Tuesday.

Kames will take on his role as head of investment banking Germany at JP Morgan from January.

Kames had joined Citi in 2013 from Goldman Sachs to head mergers and acquisitions operations in the German speaking region. He had spent 12 years at Goldman as an automotive sector advisor. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)