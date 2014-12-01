Dec 1 (IFR) - JP Morgan has made four appointments to its
advisory council in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Antony Ball, co-founder of private equity firm Brait where
he was CEO until 2011, will join to cover South Africa. Pascal
Colombani, chairman of the board of directors at automotive
supplier, Valeo, joins to cover France.
Mikael Silvennoinen, chairman of the board for executive
search company IMS Talent, will cover Finland. Meanwhile, Rolf
Watter, a partner at law firm Bar and Karrer, joins to cover
Switzerland.
The advisory council will offer insights on local market
opportunities and those across the region.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)