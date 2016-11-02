LONDON Nov 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co
announced a series of promotions at its equities trading
business on Wednesday, including appointing
Paul Brannan and Jonathan Cossey as global co-heads of prime
brokerage.
The changes follow the appointment of Jason Sippel and Mark
Leung as global co-heads of equities in September, replacing Tim
Throsby who left JPMorgan to head up Barclays'
investment banking business.
Brannan was previously head of prime brokerage in the U.S.
while Cossey led the division for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
Leung and Sippel also announced Luiz de Salvo and Dennis
Fitzgerald will become co-heads of Global Cash Trading after
previously leading the division in the Americas.
Chris Berthe and Charles Chiang will co-head Global Delta
One, including Program Trading and ETF Block Trading, said the
internal announcement seen by Reuters.
Fater Belbachir will become head of volatility trading
globally, relocating to London from New York where he was head
of volatility trading and structuring for the Americas.
The changes come as JPMorgan tries to consolidate its strong
showing in equities. It was ranked second for equities trading
globally in the first half of 2016 according to data from
Coalition.
In the third quarter its equity markets business earned
revenues of $1.4 billion, posting a small rise while several of
its peers saw sharp slides.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davis and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong)