BOSTON Dec 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive Catherine Keating, who oversaw investment management
in the Americas, is leaving the bank to become chief executive
officer of Commonfund, which invests money for endowments and
foundations.
Commonfund said on Monday that Keating will replace Verne
Sedlacek, who announced plans to retire earlier this year after
more than a decade in the position. Keating is expected to start
in February.
Keating, a lawyer by training, is one of a small number of
top-ranking female bankers, and was named as one of the 25 Most
Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker magazine last year.
Commonfund invests roughly $25 billion for roughly 1,400
institutional clients, far less than the roughly $700 billion
Keating helped oversee at J.P. Morgan as Head of Investment
Management Americas. She held that position for nearly four
years, and before that served as CEO of the bank's U.S. Private
Bank for nearly 7 years.
