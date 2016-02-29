NEW YORK, Feb 29 (IFR) - JP Morgan has swiftly severed ties with a top bond trader who circumvented its compliance procedures earlier this year as the bank moves to reinforce its commitment to risk management.

The bank fired its head of US Treasury trading Andrew Lombara in the second week of January, according to a regulatory filing with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The dispute centered around Lombara's "failure to adhere to certain control processes," prompting JP Morgan to ask for his resignation, said the US bank. A Finra spokesman said the regulator will review the firing as a matter of practice as it does with all dismissals for cause.

According to Financial Times, Lombara boosted the size of his US Treasury Strip trading book, by splitting new interest rate strips from existing Treasury reserves.

The dismissal illustrates the tight constraints under which traders now operate as banks struggle to prove that their risk management is sufficient to prevent rogue traders from jeopardizing the health of their balance sheets.

JP Morgan's reputation suffered a massive hit in 2012 when traders in its London Chief Investment Office, led by Bruno Iksil, accumulated outsized CDS exposure which resulted in a loss of more than US$6bn.

Global banks have been under increasing scrutiny as regulators and politicians have upped election-year calls for big banks to be split.

"If a large bank has a big mishap, there will be a significant regulatory price to pay," said one securities lawyer working for a large US bank.

"Banks are under pressure to show that they can act swiftly to root out problems and to illustrate that the compliance protocols are working," he said.

Lombara, named as one of Crain's most talented executives under 40 in 2004, joined JP Morgan from HSBC in 2005. He began his career at Prudential in 1993 before joining Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Paul Kilby)