LONDON, April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
has named Emilio Saracho as vice-chairman and promoted Vis
Raghavan to replace him as deputy CEO of its commercial and
investment bank (CIB) in Europe.
Saracho will become one of only three vice-chairmen at
JPMorgan. He has been promoted after two years as deputy CEO for
CIB in Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo to
staff on Monday and seen by Reuters. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan
confirmed the contents.
Raghavan will take on Saracho's role in addition to his
current responsibilities as head of banking for EMEA, which he
has had for the past two years. He will be deputy to Daniel
Pinto, chief executive of CIB for EMEA.
Saracho and Raghavan will continue to be based in London.
