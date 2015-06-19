LONDON, June 19 U.S. investment bank JPMorgan has appointed Teresa Heitsenrether global head of custody and fund services as part of a reshuffle of its investor services department, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Heitsenrether was previously global head of prime brokerage for three years and would now take on what was a "core strategic priority for the firm", the memo sent to staff on Friday by Head of Investor Services James Kenny said.

She replaces Nick Rudenstine, who is moving to another unspecified role within the firm.

One of the most senior women in the investment bank, Heitsenrether launched the international prime brokerage unit in Europe in 2011 and led its expansion.

Replacing Heitsenrether as global head of prime brokerage - the unit which provides a range of services to hedge fund clients such as finance and client introductions - is Jason Sippel, previously head of equities trading for the Americas.

Under his watch, Americas Equities revenue grew 12 percent a year between 2011 and 2014, at a time when margins in the broader equities industry were under pressure.

Sippel's replacement has yet to be confirmed.

Among a number of other appointments within the team, the memo said Paul Brannan would now become head of prime brokerage for the Americas, reporting into Sippel. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)