LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Dag Skattum, the former global co-head of mergers and acquisitions at JP Morgan who left the firm in 2007 to join private equity firm TPG, is to rejoin the US bank as vice chairman of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in January, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Skattum is returning to the firm where he started his career in 1986. Over the course of two decades, he held a number of banking roles in New York and London. He left to become a partner at TPG in 2007, and most recently has divided his time between a range of board roles.

As part of his new role, Skattum will launch and chair the global investment banking strategic advisory council, which will aim to further improve advisory dialogue with clients and to increase cross-border flows, according to the memo.

He will be based in London and will report jointly to Carlos Hernandez and Jeff Urwin, co-heads of global banking.

A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Christopher Spink)