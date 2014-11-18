LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - JP Morgan's head of Western European
debt capital markets Melissa Smith will relocate from London to
New York to lead the bank's corporate client banking Northeast
business within its commmercial banking division, according to a
memo seen by IFR.
As part of the changes, Marc Baigneres will see his remit
expanded to become head of Western Europe investment grade
finance. He will report to global heads of IG debt capital
markets Huw Richards and Tom Cassin.
Earlier this year the bank also hired Jochem Mehltretter as
a managing director for the Western Europe DCM team, hiring him
from Morgan Stanley.
A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)