Aug 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Win
Bischoff, former chairman of Citigroup Inc and most
recently Lloyds Banking Group Plc, as chairman of
JPMorgan Securities Plc, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/1r6VRKX)
Bischoff oversaw the restructuring and return to
profitability of Lloyds, which was rescued by the government
through a 20 billion pound ($31 billion) bailout during the
financial crisis. He stepped down four months ago.
He would replace Tom Hoppe at JPMorgan Securities.
During his career in the banking sector, spanning five
decades, Bischoff worked at Schroders Plc before its
investment banking arm was acquired by Citigroup in 2000.
He was chairman of Citi until stepping down in 2009 and
joined Lloyds shortly afterwards.
Bischoff was named chairman of Britain's Financial Reporting
Council in January.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)