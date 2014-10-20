LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - Alaoui Zenere has joined JP Morgan's financials syndicate bond desk from the bank's debt capital markets team as the US banking giant seeks to replenish its European team, according to market sources.

Last week, JP Morgan announced that it was combining its debt syndicate operations into a single team called global syndicate run by Bob LoBue and Ryan O'Grady.

JP Morgan placed Jason Mann, who worked on financial institutions syndicate in London, at risk in September.

Zenere began her career at JP Morgan in treasury services sales, before moving to HSBC to covered FX and rates in the same position. She returned to JP Morgan in 2010 to cover UK financial institutions as an analyst.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)