LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Alaoui Zenere, a vice president on JP Morgan's financial institutions bond syndicate, has relocated to New York to work on the bank's North America equity capital markets desk, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Zenere joined JP Morgan's London financials syndicate bond desk in October 2014 having transferred from the US where she had been an associate in the US debt capital markets team.

In her new job, Zenere will report to Frank Bruni who is responsible for ECM origination for clients in the financial sector.

A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the move. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers; editing by Alex Chambers)