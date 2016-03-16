LONDON, March 16 Kairos Investment Management has hired former RenAsset Management head of operations Richard Lambert as its new chief operating officer, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

Lambert, based in London, joined the 8 billion euro ($8.85 billion) asset manager in March. He was also previously head of operations at $1.2 billion equity manager NewSmith, purchased by Man Group in 2015. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)