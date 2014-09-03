Sept 3 Investment banking firm Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a unit of Stifel Financial Corp, said George Karamanos rejoined the firm as managing director and head of European bank equity research team.

Karamanos, who joined effective Aug. 21, will be based in London and report to Fred Cannon, global director of research.

He previously worked with Redburn Partners, where he was head of the bank's research team.

Karamanos had earlier served as senior vice president at KBW.