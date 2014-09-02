Sept 2 Investment banking firm Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a unit of Stifel Financial Corp, said it appointed Seth Bair co-head of U.S. insurance investment banking practice.

Bair, who was one of the original hires when the insurance group was formed, will be based at the firm's New York headquarters.

Bair will report to Peter Wirth and Rick Maples, co-heads of the investment banking group at KBW, the company said.