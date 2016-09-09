(updates with slight change to Rhys title in para 1)
By Philip Scipio
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (IFR) - KeyBanc Capital Markets has hired
Rhys Brooks as its head of sales trading. Brooks will report to
Kevin Kruszenski, head of institutional equities at KeyBanc.
Brooks joins KeyBanc after a shakeup at Jefferies where he
had been head of sales until May. He was at Jefferies for nine
years. Prior to that, he was co-head of cash trading at Thomas
Weisel Partners. He began his career as a position trader at
Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)