BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 (IFR) - Timothy Franks is to leave Advent International for fellow private equity firm KKR.
Franks set up Advent's New York office in 2010 and has over 17 years experience investing in both the US and Europe, principally in the consumer and retail industries.
At KKR, he will head coverage of these areas from London across Europe, Africa and Middle East. He starts in February.
Franks will sit on the European private equity investment committee at KKR in his new role. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO