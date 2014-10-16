(Adds details, fund performance)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON Oct 16 Lansdowne Partners will appoint
one of its top portfolio managers Stuart Roden as chairman at
the end of the year, the latest step in a reshuffle at the $17
billion hedge fund firm, according to a letter to investors seen
by Reuters.
Roden, who joined Lansdowne in 2001 from Mercury Asset
Management, is co-head of developed market strategy at one of
the biggest hedge funds in Europe. He co-manages the strategy
with colleagues Peter Davies and Jonathon Regis and will
continue to work for Lansdowne full time.
In his newly created role, Roden will also help manage the
firm's flagship Developed Markets Fund, mainly giving his input
on risk-management and the funds' larger bets, Lansdowne told
clients on Thursday.
The move follows a decision by Lansdowne's co-founder Steven
Heinz earlier this year to step away from his day-to-day
management of the firm. Paul Ruddock, who founded the firm with
Heinz in 1998, also retired last year.
Roden will work closely with Alex Snow, founder of UK
stockbroker Evolution, who joined Lansdowne as its chief
executive last year.
Davies will become the sole head of developed market
strategy, while Regis will be the deputy head.
Lansdowne's Developed Markets Fund has returned nearly 15
percent every year since its 2001 launch and is up 2.3 percent
this year.
Andrew Honnor, a spokesman for Lansdowne Partners, declined
to comment.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Laura Noonan and Keiron
Henderson)