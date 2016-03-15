LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Lazard is hiring David Burlison
from KPMG as a managing director to lead its London
restructuring team, beefing up its European capabilities.
Burlison will work with existing managing director Richard
Stables who will retain responsibility for wider European
restructuring mandates.
Burlison, who founded the accountancy firm's debt advisory
and restructuring practice in the United Arab Emirates, acted
for the lenders to Dubai World when it restructured its debts in
2010.
He then moved in 2012 to work for a private equity firm
owned by a member of the ruling family in UAE before rejoining
KPMG in 2014 as head of global restructuring. Burlison will join
Lazard later this year after completing assignments at KPMG.
Lazard's corporate restructuring team works alongside its
sovereign advisory group, which advises governments on financial
matters, including debt restructuring. Clients include Greece
and Ukraine.
Burlison's appointment strengthens the firm's presence in
the Middle East at a point when economies in the region are
facing deeper financial distress because of the lower oil
prices.
"We see David as a tremendous addition to our team,
providing advice to companies who are facing increasing
headwinds in the UK and across Europe and the Middle East,
especially those in commodity-driven industries," said William
Rucker, chief executive of Lazard's London office.
Lazard was the most active restructuring firm last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data. It is currently advising
Spanish energy services group Abengoa on its negotiations with
creditors. The firm aims to split its work between creditor and
debtor side engagements.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)