Nov 16 (IFR) - Mary Ann Deignan, co-head of global equity
capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is to join
Lazard as a managing director advising on shareholder activism.
Deignan joins the firm's corporate preparedness group, which
is part of a suite of services in its financial advisory
business built around its core M&A business. She joins
immediately.
Andrew Tryon Whittaker is also joining Lazard in the same
area as managing director analysing quantitative aspects of M&A
and shareholder data. He moves from arbitrage hedge fund M81
Capital.
Deignan has been in her current role since 2014. She joined
BAML from UBS in 2011, where she had been head of Americas ECM
for four years. Before that she had worked at Merrill Lynch and
Bankers Trust.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)