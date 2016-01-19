LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Nicholas Bamber has joined Legal & General Investment Management in a new role as head of private assets, with the former debt capital markets banker charged with building the asset manager's private debt business.

He will report to Aaron Meder, head of investment at LGIM.

"Demand for private debt is growing as investors look to lock into the enhanced yields that this asset class can offer. Nick will focus initially on European private placements, but the ambition is to build a global business across currencies and asset classes," Meder said.

Bamber joined LGIM last week and was previously at RBS where he spent 20 years, most recently as head of corporate coverage in the UK. Prior to this he held roles running private placements and investment grade DCM for Western Europe.

RBS made further cuts to its ever-shrinking investment bank in early October, resulting in the departure of Bamber, as well as UK client coverage head Richard Bartlett and syndication head Eric Capp. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)