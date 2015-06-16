LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Lloyds has appointed Aidan McKeown
as a director within its relationship solutions team, according
to a statement from the bank.
He joined this month from StormHarbour Securities, where he
was a managing director and founding member of the firm's
structuring and advisory team.
He reports to Alex Innes, managing director and head of
relationship solutions at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.
McKeown, a qualified lawyer, previously held roles with
Linklaters LLP and Citigroup Global Markets, advising on
derivatives, structured credit and securitisation products.
Lloyds has made a number of hires in recent months. Simon
Ball is joining the bank from RBS to support its insurance
coverage within debt capital markets.
It has also hired Glenn Leighton from Barclays, where he was
a managing director within balance sheet solutions for financial
institutions.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)