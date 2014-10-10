LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Lloyds has moved its head of capital
markets origination Farouk Ramzan to the position of head of
commercial banking for Europe, which will see him take charge of
all corporate clients across the region.
He will be based in London and report into head of global
corporates Clare Francis. Vincent Bourlet and Ender Tanar, who
are the current heads of France and Central Europe respectively,
will report into Ramzan.
Ramzan joined Lloyds Bank in 2007 to drive its bond market
capabilities.
Andrew Ryan will take on Ramzan's responsibilities for the
corporate debt capital markets and capital structuring advisory
teams, alongside his existing role leading the bond syndicate
team.
Financial institution DCM will report into Ryan on an
interim basis, before moving to Allen Appen, the newly appointed
head of FI capital and asset-backed solutions, when he joins the
bank in January 2015.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; editing by Alex Chambers)