LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Lloyds has moved its head of capital markets origination Farouk Ramzan to the position of head of commercial banking for Europe, which will see him take charge of all corporate clients across the region.

He will be based in London and report into head of global corporates Clare Francis. Vincent Bourlet and Ender Tanar, who are the current heads of France and Central Europe respectively, will report into Ramzan.

Ramzan joined Lloyds Bank in 2007 to drive its bond market capabilities.

Andrew Ryan will take on Ramzan's responsibilities for the corporate debt capital markets and capital structuring advisory teams, alongside his existing role leading the bond syndicate team.

Financial institution DCM will report into Ryan on an interim basis, before moving to Allen Appen, the newly appointed head of FI capital and asset-backed solutions, when he joins the bank in January 2015. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; editing by Alex Chambers)