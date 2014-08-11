Aug 11 Lombard Odier Investment Managers named
Nancy Everett, a former BlackRock Inc executive, to the
newly created post of senior advisor in its U.S. operations.
Everett will focus on traditional and alternative investment
strategies at Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the
institutional asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group.
Everett, who stepped down from BlackRock in December, was
most recently managing director, head of U.S. Fiduciary
Management at the world's largest money manager.
She will report to Hubert Keller, the managing partner of
Lombard Odier responsible for LOIM, which managed $47.7 billion
in client assets as of December.