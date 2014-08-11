Aug 11 Lombard Odier Investment Managers named Nancy Everett, a former BlackRock Inc executive, to the newly created post of senior advisor in its U.S. operations.

Everett will focus on traditional and alternative investment strategies at Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the institutional asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group.

Everett, who stepped down from BlackRock in December, was most recently managing director, head of U.S. Fiduciary Management at the world's largest money manager.

She will report to Hubert Keller, the managing partner of Lombard Odier responsible for LOIM, which managed $47.7 billion in client assets as of December.