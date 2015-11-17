(Adds details, background)

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK Nov 17 The senior head of Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV's cotton business has left his role with plans to move to another unit of the global trade house, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Anthony Tancredi, senior head of the global cotton unit, has stepped down and Joe Nicosia, head of global merchandising, is "looking after" the cotton business, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Tancredi is "currently in discussions concerning next steps within the group," she said. She declined to comment further on the changes.

This marks the second time in three years Tancredi has exited his role in Louis Dreyfus' cotton business.

His surprise departure in 2012 from Allenberg Cotton Co, owned by Louis Dreyfus, raised speculation of tensions in the cotton business. He returned just weeks later to take the role of chief executive officer.

Tancredi is a 29-year industry veteran who got his start in at Allenberg, according to the company's website. (Additional reporting by Luc Cohen and Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)