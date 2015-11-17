(Adds details, background)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Nov 17 The senior head of Louis
Dreyfus Commodities BV's cotton business has left
his role with plans to move to another unit of the global trade
house, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Anthony Tancredi, senior head of the global cotton unit, has
stepped down and Joe Nicosia, head of global merchandising, is
"looking after" the cotton business, the spokeswoman said in an
emailed statement.
Tancredi is "currently in discussions concerning next steps
within the group," she said. She declined to comment further on
the changes.
This marks the second time in three years Tancredi has
exited his role in Louis Dreyfus' cotton business.
His surprise departure in 2012 from Allenberg Cotton Co,
owned by Louis Dreyfus, raised speculation of tensions in the
cotton business. He returned just weeks later to take the role
of chief executive officer.
Tancredi is a 29-year industry veteran who got his start in
at Allenberg, according to the company's website.
(Additional reporting by Luc Cohen and Josephine Mason; Editing
by Alan Crosby)