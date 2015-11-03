LONDON Nov 3 Lucidus Capital co-founder Darryl
Green has retired, the credit-focused hedge fund said on
Tuesday.
Co-founder Green, who was co-chief executive officer and
co-chief investment officer, was de-registered on Oct. 29, a
filing with the UK's Companies House showed.
Following his departure, co-chief executive Christon Burrows
will become sole CEO while co-founder and co-chief investment
officer Geoffrey Sherry will become sole-CIO, Simon Meadows,
partner and business development officer, told Reuters.
The firm, which specialises in long-short credit
investments, was founded in 2009 and has offices in London and
New York.
The $486 million Lucidus Leveraged Credit Fund, managed by
Green and Sherry, was down 2.26 percent in the year to
end-September, Meadows said, while the firm's other fund, the
$502 million Green T G2 fund, was down 1.05 percent.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)