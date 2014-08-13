Aug 13 Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, appointed Peter Davis as a managing director in its U.S. Financial Institutions Group.

Davis will lead the firm's coverage of the financial technology sector.

He joins Macquarie Capital after seven years at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital, a unit of British bank Barclays Plc.

Prior to that, Davis had worked at brokerage firm Banc of America Securities LLC in its Financial Institutions Group.