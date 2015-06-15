(Adds details on hires at Macquarie)
By Mike Stone and Liana B. Baker
June 15 James Frawley, Macquarie Group Ltd's
U.S. head of mergers and acquisitions, has left the
Australian investment bank to join Nomura Co Ltd,
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The high-level departure comes as Macquarie continues to
slim down its traditional investment banking operations globally
to focus on more stable returns from activities such as retail
banking and annuity-style businesses.
Japan's Nomura has also been on an investment banking hiring
spree in the United States.
Frawley will play a leading role in Nomura's M&A group, the
people said, although his new title could not be immediately
learned. The sources requested anonymity because Frawley's move
has not been made public.
Macquarie and Nomura declined to comment.
Frawley, who joined Macquarie in 2012 to lead its New
York-based U.S. mergers and acquisitions group, previously
headed FBR & Co's investment banking group.
To be sure, U.S. investment banking has been a growth area
for Macquarie and it has added bankers to its ranks in recent
months. Some recent hires include Scott Bruckner on the tech,
media and telecom team, Larry Handen in the Principal
Transactions Group and Peter Davis in financial technology. It
also added two new managing directors, Michael Barrish and Jeff
Abt, to its U.S. debt capital markets group at the end of May.
