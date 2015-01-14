BRIEF-OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong
LONDON Jan 14 Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, has hired former Cheyne Capital portfolio manager Moni Sternbach for its GLG unit to manage a strategy it plans to launch in the first quarter of this year.
Sternbach specialises in investments in mid-cap stocks and was earlier a lead manager of the Cheyne European Mid Cap Long/Short strategies for almost three years, Man Group said in a statement on Wednesday.
A Cambridge University graduate, Sternbach's previous employers include Gartmore Investment and Bank of America. He will report to Man GLG's co-chief executives Teun Johnston and Mark Jones.
The GLG unit managed about $32 billion of the Man Group's $72.3 billion in assets under management at the end of September last year.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final 'A' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's USD600 million floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the notes are in line with the expecte