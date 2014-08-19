Aug 19 Manulife Asset Management appointed Peter Warnes as head of Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG), international, based in Hong Kong.

Warnes joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he managed global equity and global multi-asset investment portfolios.

In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Warnes will join the company's Global Asset Allocation Committee and work with the global PSG team, which has more than $119 billion in assets under management.