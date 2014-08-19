Aug 19 Electronic trading platform operator
MarketAxess Holdings Inc said it hired David Wright
from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc as head of
investor and dealer client sales in Europe and a member of its
management team in London.
Wright will be responsible for managing relationships with
MarketAxess's investor and dealer client base, guiding sales of
trading services and overseeing a team of sales people across
the European markets.
Wright, who has more than 25 years of experience, was
co-head of credit sales at RBS, responsible for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa.
He has also worked at Evolution Securities, Morgan Stanley
, HSBC Holdings Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc
.