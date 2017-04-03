(Adds Mashreq statement, detail, context)
DUBAI, April 3 The head of corporate and
investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to
become chief executive of Noor Bank, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Monday.
Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said John
Iossifidis was leaving to pursue other opportunities, adding he
had made a significant contribution to the bank's growth in the
UAE and internationally over the past eight years.
It said Nabeel Waheed, currently Mashreq's head of treasury
and capital markets, would take over from him.
Noor was not available for immediate comment.
An Islamic bank, Noor was launched in 2008 and is 87.8
percent owned by the government of Dubai, members of the ruling
family of Dubai and a select group of government of Dubai
nominated shareholders, according to its website.
Iossifidis, who has been at Mashreq since 2009, helped
overhaul the structure of Mashreq's wholesale bank to bring in
more exposure to real estate, non-bank financial institutions,
education, healthcare and multinational companies across the
region.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Editing by Jason
Neely and Mark Potter)