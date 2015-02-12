LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Former Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs equity capital markets banker Felipe De Grado has joined Mediobanca as a managing director in London. He was most recently at Sunrise Brokers, a firm he left at the end of last month.

He will join the Italian bank's ECM team as it seeks to expand - part of a strategic plan out to the end of next year - and will report directly to the head of ECM Stefano Rangone, with particular responsibility for international activities.

De Grado has held senior ECM roles at Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers and Nomura. He has helped develop the ECM operations of these banks in Europe and the Middle East, and has been equity advisor on major ECM deals in Europe, Mediobanca said. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)