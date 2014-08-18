Aug 18 Asset manager Medley LLC, owner of business development company Medley Capital Corp, said it promoted Senior Managing Director Brian Dohmen to head direct lending in the eastern United States.

Dohmen, who has 17 years of experience, previously managed business development for Newport Realty LLC, a Chicago-based real estate firm.

Prior to Newport, Dohmen was a managing director at direct lending asset manager, Freeport Financial Partners LLC.