Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 24 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp said Chief Executive Curt Culver would retire in 2015 and Patrick Sinks, currently the chief operating officer, would succeed him.
Culver, 62, began his career in the mortgage insurance business in 1976, joining MGIC in 1982. His retirement is effective March 1, 2015.
Sinks has served as president and COO of MGIC since January 2006. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million