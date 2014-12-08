(Updates to add details)
LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Citigroup's head of debt capital
markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa Paul Young has left
the bank to join Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ as head of
international capital markets, according to two people with
knowledge of the situation.
He will start in March and report to Geoffrey Coley, who was
appointed as the Japanese firm's head of international business
earlier this year. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to
comment. A spokesperson for BTMU also declined to comment.
(Reporting By Matthew Davies and Helene Durand; Editing by
Gareth Gore)