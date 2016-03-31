(REFILES to fix headline)

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Mizuho has Andrew Dewing as the head of corporate and investment banking in North America.

Dewing most recently served as the bank's head of US corporate finance, overseeing an expansion of its US footprint, including the 2015 acquisition of RBS assets and personnel.

Mizuho hired 130 debt capital markets and corporate finance bankers from RBS in an effort to establish itself as a top 10 underwriter of US corporate bonds.

In his new role, Dewing will lead an integrated team of coverage, advisory and product bankers in addition to corporate coverage, sponsor coverage, loan capital markets, advisory and solutions, private placements, securitization and leasing.

"Integrating areas of the bank that touch our US and Canadian clients under [Dewing's] leadership furthers our goal to be a top-tier corporate and investment bank in North America," Hiroshi Suehiro, the Japanese bank's Americas head, said in a statement.

Dewing previously spent six years as the head of Mizuho's European corporate finance business. He joined Mizuho from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent more than 20 years in corporate and investment banking.

Mizuho also named Michael Keating as co-head of banking coverage, responsible for energy, power & utilities, technology media and telecommunications, global subsidiaries coverage, and Canada.

Donald Sutton was named co-head of banking coverage, responsible for industrials and diversified, basic industries, financial institutions, consumer, healthcare, real estate, and public finance.

John Humphreys was named head of advisory and solutions, responsible for providing strategic, corporate finance, ratings and market risk advisory.

John Humphreys was named head of advisory and solutions, responsible for providing strategic, corporate finance, ratings and market risk advisory.

He will also lead the build-out of the bank's investment banking capabilities with a focus on global M&A, equity and strategic capital raising.