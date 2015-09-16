Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Mizuho has appointed Andrew Feachem and Juan Carlos Martorell as co-heads of structured solutions within the Japanese lender's London-based investment banking unit.
The two join from Lazard, where they were responsible for establishing the firm's derivatives and credit advisory business. Previously, both also held senior positions at ABN AMRO. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.