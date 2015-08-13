UPDATE 2-German property group TLG prepares offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 German property group TLG Immobilien is preparing a takeover offer for peer WCM after agreeing to buy a majority stake from the company's largest shareholders.
LONDON, Aug 13 (IFR) - Mizuho has hired Campbell Gilbert as head of European flow derivatives at its London-based trading and investment banking arm. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he ran part of the interest-rate swaps business.
Campbell began his career at Banker Trust New Zealand as an interest rates trader before moving to Deutsche where he spent close on 17 years in a variety of trading roles in London and Tokyo. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.