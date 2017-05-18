NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Mizuho Americas hired Massimo Tassan-Solet as head of derivatives trading, where he will lead the bank's US derivative trading activities including rates and foreign exchange.

He will be based in New York and report to Thomas Hartnett, head of fixed income sales and trading for Mizuho Americas.

Tassan-Solet's career spans 20 years including stints at Deutsche Bank where he was head of US options trading and Goldman Sachs where he was head of US dollar options trading. (Reporting by Phil Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)